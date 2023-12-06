AIIMS nurses decry proposal to allow faculty to occupy managerial posts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nurses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have objected to the integration of nursing services where academic nurses will supervise bedside nurses.

According to the proposal, the academic nurses will be deployed as managerial posts of Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS), Deputy Nursing Superintendent (DNS) and Nursing Superintendent (NS).

The nursing association of the premier health institute said that nurses so far were promoted to such posts after decades of service which now faculty would enjoy without dealing with the patients ever in their career.

“Firstly, it is not in the interest of the patients. A person with no clinical experience will be allowed to manage the nurses. Apart from that, it will hamper our career growth avenues. How will a nursing officer take promotion to a managerial post if that position is occupied by a faculty member?” said Harish Kumar, president, AIIMS Nursing Association.

“Any one-sided integration by sidelining the clinical nurses may hamper patient care services and patient safety. We must provide adequate multidimensional opportunities to clinical nurses to further enhance clinical nursing services. The years of dedicated bedside nursing by nurses ensure safe and comprehensive patient care services. We must focus on the clinical nurses with more clinical opportunities to further strengthen the quality and safety aspects of patient care services,” it wrote.

“After years of labour, our nurses are offered the chance to become nurse managers. The implementation of such an integrated approach will impair staff morale and impede opportunities for progress. We disagree with the proposed integration model,” it added.

Kumar also said that the integration move does not specify whether the clinical nurses will be allowed to serve as faculty in the nursing college of the institute. “Our strength is 6,000 while the strength of faculty is less than 50. How many bedside nurses will get a chance to teach,” he asked.

