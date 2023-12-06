Delhi HC raps lawyer for filing plea against anti-tobacco warnings

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, expressed displeasure over a petition filed by a lawyer against the display of anti-tobacco warning messages during film screenings in cinema halls, on television, and on OTT platforms. The court instructed the lawyer to file an affidavit expressing regret within two days.

A bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna stated that an “absolute regret” is necessary in this matter. The lawyer, who appealed against the observations made by a single judge dismissing his petition, was advised to undergo a “course correction.”

The bench emphasized that the graphics displayed represented reality, and the petition should never have been filed. “What they are showing is actual reality,” remarked the bench. The court expressed suspicion that it might be a “sponsored litigation” against the advertisements and instructed the lawyer to return after two days with an apology.

Cautioning about the spread of cancer disease, the bench said the earlier single bench was right in dismissing the petition against the anti-tobacco warning. “This man needs a course correction.

What the learned single judge has said, it is absolutely correct,” the court said, adding that it restrains itself from making any comments on the petitioner as the “young lawyer has a bright future ahead.” Under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) rules, anti-tobacco health spots and disclaimers are being issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These advertisements are aimed at creating awareness about the ill effects of tobacco consumption. It was contended in the plea that the grievance was against the incorporation and prevalence of distasteful, gross and graphic anti-tobacco imagery in the health spots played during the screening of movies and television programmes.

