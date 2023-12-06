DMRC to allow audio-based ads inside trains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to introduce a new mode of advertising in its network as per which it will now be possible to air audio-based advertisements inside the trains.

“This new feature is thoughtfully designed to seamlessly coexist with essential service announcements, ensuring that it enhances the overall metro experience for passengers. Strategically placed between mandatory service announcements, these audio advertisements are set to bring a delightful and engaging dimension to the journey, offering passengers a welcome break from the routine,” an official statement said.

Initially, this provision is only being made inside six trains on the Violet line during the journey between Kashmere Gate and Badarpur Border. “The advertisements will be aired from December initially for one year. Based on the feedback received, this revenue-generating avenue may be expanded to other lines as well,” it added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to introduce a new mode of advertising in its network as per which it will now be possible to air audio-based advertisements inside the trains. “This new feature is thoughtfully designed to seamlessly coexist with essential service announcements, ensuring that it enhances the overall metro experience for passengers. Strategically placed between mandatory service announcements, these audio advertisements are set to bring a delightful and engaging dimension to the journey, offering passengers a welcome break from the routine,” an official statement said. Initially, this provision is only being made inside six trains on the Violet line during the journey between Kashmere Gate and Badarpur Border. “The advertisements will be aired from December initially for one year. Based on the feedback received, this revenue-generating avenue may be expanded to other lines as well,” it added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp