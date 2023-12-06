Home Cities Delhi

DMRC to allow audio-based ads inside trains

“This new feature is thoughtfully designed to seamlessly coexist with essential service announcements, ensuring that it enhances the overall metro experience for passengers.

Published: 06th December 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC)

Representational image of Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to introduce a new mode of advertising in its network as per which it will now be possible to air audio-based advertisements inside the trains.

“This new feature is thoughtfully designed to seamlessly coexist with essential service announcements, ensuring that it enhances the overall metro experience for passengers. Strategically placed between mandatory service announcements, these audio advertisements are set to bring a delightful and engaging dimension to the journey, offering passengers a welcome break from the routine,” an official statement said.

Initially, this provision is only being made inside six trains on the Violet line during the journey between Kashmere Gate and Badarpur Border. “The advertisements will be aired from December initially for one year. Based on the feedback received, this revenue-generating avenue may be expanded to other lines as well,” it added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMRC advertisements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp