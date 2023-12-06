Key Delhi University document has been plagiarised, allege teachers

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University teachers have alleged that it has plagiarised the strategic plan 2022- 2047 document which will be placed before the emergent academic council meeting on December 6. The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has written to the V-C in this regard.

It alleged that DU Strategic Plan 2022-2047 document, to be discussed in the emergent AC meeting of December 6, has been plagiarised in almost its entirety from documents of other universities.

“It is truly shocking that the university is unable to formulate a strategic plan without resorting to plagiarism,” read its letter.

The letter added, “Instead of studying and addressing the realities and challenges that besiege the teaching, learning and research conditions in the University of Delhi, the strategic plans of other institutions whose realities are completely different from ours have been presented as ours. We know that most of these institutions have been forced to depend on the market for funding and our uncritical acceptance of the same underscores the design to conform to the demands of the global edu-business.

Consequently, the needs of the people of our country for equal access to quality education are negated.” Abha Dev Habib, member DUTA executive said, “The primary intent appears to be to push DU towards selffinancing through establishment of its brand identity, marketing the brand through networking and sharing of positive stories along with a switch to a corporate leadership.”

Mithuraj Dhusiya, member of DU Academic council said, “The document is merely a template for commercialization of universities and their surrender to private businesses and to the wil l of the government.”

