No takers for faculty positions at Delhi cancer institute in terminal decline

NEW DELHI: The city government’s alleged apathy to manage affairs at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) is now being manifested in the human resources of the hospital. In the latest recruitment drive to fill out the post for faculty, not a single candidate appeared for the interview in five key departments.

The city government had announced a recruitment drive to fill 22 medical positions in 12 of the hospital’s departments. The exercise was conducted on November 30. However, not a single doctor showed interest in applying for the advertised positions of Nine Assistant Professors at the Pediatric Cancer Department, Blood Cancer Department, Radio Diagnosis, Gastroenterology, and the Department of Nuclear Medicine.

According to sources said that all the advertised posts were contract-based which deterred the applicants from taking the job despite being a government position in addition to the tattered reputation of the hospital.

“Many of my friends whom I told about this opportunity let it pass because the posts that were open for recruitment were all contract-based and not permanent ones. Also, it’s an open secret about the administration here (at the hospital). We face salary delays, and an extreme crunch of manpower and medical resources. Who would want to come here?” a senior member of the hospital said.

While there was no response from the DSCI, official sources said that the hospital will reinvite the applications for the vacant positions. The status quo at the Delhi government-run specialised cancer care institute is “no less than a misery for staff and patients alike”. About 40 percent of the staff posts remain vacant there while there is also a drastic fall in the number of surgeries being conducted there.

A total of 497 posts of health workers are sanctioned in the DSCI but only 290 of these posts are filled. All other posts are vacant. The situation is grimmer on the faculty side where only six out of 93 sanctioned posts are filled. The hospital has had no permanent director since January 2019 and the majority of the employees are working on contract. The situation has led to a fall in the number of surgeries. In the last four years, the annual surgeries dwindled from nearly 10,000 in a year to 1,600, a decline of 84 per cent.

