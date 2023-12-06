People well aware BJP out to topple govt, say AAP leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, Delhi minister and AAP Delhi state convenor, Gopal Rai, stated on Tuesday that the public is well aware that all accusations leveled against the AAP are false. “The sole reason behind these false claims is that the BJP acknowledges its inability to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in elections. The people of Delhi are resolute in voting for Kejriwal, prompting the Modi government to engage in a conspiracy,” Rai said.

Rai claimed that the BJP aims to topple the AAP government through deceitful means, emphasizing that they will not allow this conspiracy to succeed. AAP is not ensnared in the trap set by the BJP, and to counter this scheme, they are actively seeking the opinions of Delhiites.

AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Raaj Kumar Anand conducted a door-todoor campaign with party workers in his assembly constituency, Patel Nagar, starting from Prem Nagar Phatak . Anand highlighted that under this initiative, AAP workers are distributing leaflets, informing the public about how the BJP is fabricating cases to trap AAP leaders and incarcerate them.

He mentioned that several prominent BJP leaders have even threatened to falsely implicate CM Kejriwal and send him to jail. Anand emphasized that Delhi’s public has given a mandate for Kejriwal to govern, prompting the campaign to gather public opinions. Workers are recording feedback in a register, collecting data from across Delhi, he added.

Anand claimed that the people of Delhi are highly pleased with Kejriwal’s governance policies. “They are aware that the BJP is troubling AAP leaders with fabricated cases.” Anand noted, “Not only men at home but also housewives and children are well aware of how BJP is falsely trapping prominent leaders of the AAP in fabricated cases and putting them in jail.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Under the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, Delhi minister and AAP Delhi state convenor, Gopal Rai, stated on Tuesday that the public is well aware that all accusations leveled against the AAP are false. “The sole reason behind these false claims is that the BJP acknowledges its inability to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in elections. The people of Delhi are resolute in voting for Kejriwal, prompting the Modi government to engage in a conspiracy,” Rai said. Rai claimed that the BJP aims to topple the AAP government through deceitful means, emphasizing that they will not allow this conspiracy to succeed. AAP is not ensnared in the trap set by the BJP, and to counter this scheme, they are actively seeking the opinions of Delhiites. AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Raaj Kumar Anand conducted a door-todoor campaign with party workers in his assembly constituency, Patel Nagar, starting from Prem Nagar Phatak . Anand highlighted that under this initiative, AAP workers are distributing leaflets, informing the public about how the BJP is fabricating cases to trap AAP leaders and incarcerate them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He mentioned that several prominent BJP leaders have even threatened to falsely implicate CM Kejriwal and send him to jail. Anand emphasized that Delhi’s public has given a mandate for Kejriwal to govern, prompting the campaign to gather public opinions. Workers are recording feedback in a register, collecting data from across Delhi, he added. Anand claimed that the people of Delhi are highly pleased with Kejriwal’s governance policies. “They are aware that the BJP is troubling AAP leaders with fabricated cases.” Anand noted, “Not only men at home but also housewives and children are well aware of how BJP is falsely trapping prominent leaders of the AAP in fabricated cases and putting them in jail.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp