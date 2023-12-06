Saffron party hindering our work, alleges AAP leader in charge of MCD

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP’s hatred towards city residents is evident again, as it is attempting to hinder all the good work being done by AAP in the MCD. The party stated that while the Delhi government ensures salary disbursement to all MCD employees on the first day of the month, instead of acknowledging it, the BJP insists on investigating it.

“The AAP-ruled MCD regularized nearly 7,000 temporary employees and granted MTNL status to 3,000 DBC employees. However, the BJP seeks to dismiss these achievements by approaching the court. It developed the 311 app, resolving more than 35,000 complaints in just one month, but the BJP labels the app as fake.”

“The BJP was auctioning MCD lands, but without any auction, we are consistently increasing the government treasury. The BJP is troubled by this too. We’re eliminating mountains of garbage, but the BJP attempts to defame the Delhi government by igniting fires within it.

When the AAP’s government canceled the house tax imposed by BJP in rural areas, BJP opposed even that. I want to tell the BJP members that only hatred-driven politics will lead to your defeat in the elections,” said AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

Pathak mentioned that while fighting against CM Kejriwal, the BJP has started to develop hatred towards Delhiites. No one can obstruct work or stand against it better than the BJP. Despite being in power in the MCD for 15 years, they kept talking about things here and there during the election campaign. They never mentioned the work they did in the MCD.

“In BJP regime, employees received salaries for the last time in November 2010. Since AAP government has been formed in MCD, they have started receiving salaries on first day of the month. But BJP instead of appreciating wants investigation,” he added.

