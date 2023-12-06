Search committee formed to appoint new Jamia V-C

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-two days after former VC Najma Akhtar’s tenure got over, a search committee has been finally formed to shortlist candidates for appointing the Vice Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

An executive council meeting was held in the Jamia on Tuesday where the names of the search committee members were decided and the minutes of the meeting were sent to the education ministry as per the sources.

Professor Tariq Mansoor- Member of Legislative Council (Nominated) from Uttar Pradesh State and former Vice- Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University (2017-23) and TV Kattimani who is the Vice Chancellor of the Central tribal University in Hyderabad were the two members nominated by the Executive council for the search committee. Meanwhile one more name will be nominated by the education minister.

