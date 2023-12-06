Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 06th December 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

GOVO GOSURROUND 930
Govo’s excellent soundbars are just what you need to boost moods during this festive season. The GoSurround 930 is a soundbar with 250 watts of power. The 2.1 channel speakers come with a subwoofer & DSP chipset. Setting it up is easy with the myriad of options, including HDMI, AUX, USB and Optical, as well as BT 5.3. Sound is enjoyable at this price bracket with 3D surround letting you feel movies and games. Equaliser modes allow you to switch between music, news, etc., while the provided remote lets you adjust bass, treble and volume. The GoSurround 930 is a capable soundbar for most users looking for clear and dynamic sound at an affordable price.
govo.life

UNIGEN UNIDOCK 3-IN-1
This Unigen charging dock comes with 15W fast wireless charging for phones and is made of durable ABS material. The Qi-certified device is safe and works with most Qi-enabled phones and also charges your Apple Watch and AirPods.
amazon.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unigen charging dock AirPods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp