Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

GOVO GOSURROUND 930

Govo’s excellent soundbars are just what you need to boost moods during this festive season. The GoSurround 930 is a soundbar with 250 watts of power. The 2.1 channel speakers come with a subwoofer & DSP chipset. Setting it up is easy with the myriad of options, including HDMI, AUX, USB and Optical, as well as BT 5.3. Sound is enjoyable at this price bracket with 3D surround letting you feel movies and games. Equaliser modes allow you to switch between music, news, etc., while the provided remote lets you adjust bass, treble and volume. The GoSurround 930 is a capable soundbar for most users looking for clear and dynamic sound at an affordable price.

govo.life

UNIGEN UNIDOCK 3-IN-1

This Unigen charging dock comes with 15W fast wireless charging for phones and is made of durable ABS material. The Qi-certified device is safe and works with most Qi-enabled phones and also charges your Apple Watch and AirPods.

amazon.com

