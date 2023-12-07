BJP intensifies campaign against alleged graft in flood and irrigation department

Ojasvi Gupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP has intensified its campaign against alleged corruption within the Flood and Irrigation Department of the Delhi Government. Accusations range from tender manipulation to financial discrepancies, prompting the BJP to call for a comprehensive inquiry before L-G VK Saxena.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva asserts that these allegations are part of an ongoing effort to expose corruption within the AAP-led Delhi government, following recent scandals involving the Delhi Jal Board and contentious claims related to water crises.

Sachdeva highlighted four specific instances of alleged corruption within the Flood and Irrigation Department. In the first case, a Rs 3.28 crore tender awarded to Baba Construction Company for the construction of a Drain and Road in Extended Lal Dora in Kheda Kala Village has yet to commence work, despite a payment made through a running bill.

The second case involves a Rs 76 lakh tender granted to Amba Construction Company for drain repair and painting work during the G20 summit. Despite a payment on September 11, 2023, the work has not commenced, BJP alleged.

In the third case, a tender of approximately Rs 1 crore was allocated to Baba Construction Company for road construction in Tikri village under the Chief Minister Road Reconstruction Scheme. Similar to previous allegations, work has not started despite payment.

The fourth case alleges the presentation of a fictitious location under the name of Lal Dora in Siraspur village, with the BJP contending that no such location exists in reality. BJP minister Ramvir Singh Bidhuri emphasized the need for an investigation into these cases and called on the Anti-Corruption Department to scrutinize the matters.

Appointed by L-G: AAP

Amid BJP allegations, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said that it is surprising that BJP members are unaware that all officers in the city are appointed by the L-G. He said that since taking charge of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in March 2023, no files related to the department, whether for administrative approval, payment processing, or completion of tasks, have been sent to him by the department’s Principal Secretary Ashish Kundra.

