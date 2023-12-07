DDA engineer suspended by L-G for poor upkeep of roads in Narela area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An executive engineer from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was suspended after the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena found unsatisfactory performance in the task that was to the officer, Rajniwas officials said on Wednesday.

The engineer was tasked with cleaning roads in the Narela area where he showed “non-compliance of directions and dereliction of duties,” according to the officials. “The DDA has suspended Chhanveer, Executive Engineer PD-6, for non-compliance with directions and dereliction of duties with regards to cleaning of roads in Narela. He was the in-charge of the Narela area,” the statement read.

The action has come after the L-G inspected the area on Saturday. Officials said that during his inspection, Saxena found that the roads were not maintained while the central verges remained unspruced which prompted the L-G to take strict action. Officials said that disciplinary proceedings are contemplated to be initiated against the engineer

“Delhi L-G, VK Saxena, who has been personally steering and overseeing works for maintenance and upgradation of the Narela area had visited the localities on 11.12.2022, 01.04.2023, and 26.10.2023 and asked for several remedial measures to be undertaken. On his last visit, he had issued specific instructions for the roads to be paved and cleaned and central verges to be spruced up, especially in light of the fact that the dust from these roads was adding to the air pollution in the area,” the statement read.

“In a recent inspection on 02.12.2023, the situation was found to be unsatisfactory, which prompted the LG to issue directions for initiating action against the erring official so that accountability could be fixed and an example be set for others. Accordingly, orders were issued for the suspension of Executive Engineer, Chhanveer on 05.12.2023,” it added.

