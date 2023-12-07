Delhi University V-C agrees to update ‘plagiarised’ document

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Delhi University convened an emergency academic council meeting on Wednesday to address the issue of the university’s strategic plan for 2022-2047, the agenda faced significant criticism from the teachers.

According to the academic council members, the university was in such a tearing hurry that it forced the academic council (AC) to discuss the same ‘plagiarised revised Strategic Plan (2022-2047).’ However, after considerable opposition, the vice chancellor finally agreed to update the document of the strategic plan, send it back to the council members, and seek approval or rejection in the next meeting, confirmed Dr. Vikas Gupta, an elected member of the Academic Council at the University of Delhi and an associate professor of History.

The AC members highlighted that DU’s strategic plan for 2022-2047 has been copied from the Strategic Plan 2022-24 of Piedmont Technical College (a Community College), Strategic Plan 2016-21 of Friends College Kaimosi, Kenya, Vision 2030 statement of the University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya, IGNOU course material, and a paragraph on Gender from a blog (https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/right-lifelong-learning-why-adulteducation-matters).

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected member of the Academic Council, said, “It is unfortunate that a plagiarised document has become the foundation of DU’s Strategic Plan 2022-47. Plagiarism in any form is totally unacceptable, and the fact that it is getting promoted by the top authorities of DU is absolutely shocking.”

The dissent note reads, “It is unthinkable that a university claiming to ‘move from excellence to eminence’ (a phrase taken from a document on the Ohio State University) is unable to formulate a strategic plan without resorting to plagiarism.”

