How ‘organic ganja’ was routed from Thailand to N-E before reaching Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the hidden world of illegal goods, a secret journey unfolded, tracing the dangerous path from Thailand to Delhi for the elusive “organic ganja.” Starting from Phuket, this plant traveler quietly moved through Southeast Asia’s secret routes, sneaking through alleys in Thailand, avoiding authorities, and heading toward India.

The story revealed a mysterious tale, with Manipur playing a crucial role in the journey. Dimapur, a junction of hidden paths, welcomed the illegal cargo before silently traveling through India at night. The contraband’s path crossed with railways, a metal serpent carrying secrets of illegal trade to Delhi. Surprisingly, the modern twist happened online, as social media became the meeting place for traffickers and clients, deepening the virtual roots of the secret network.

DLF Capital Greens, Moti Nagar, became the hub for this modern-day operation, where connections from the northeast merged with the urban landscape. A tip-off led Delhi police to raid the secret hideout, resulting in the capture of Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh and Thiyam Rabikanta Singh, conductors of the operation.

During interrogations, more details emerged, revealing the complex choreography of supply chains and syndicates. Rudransh Gupta, involved in the illegal activities, explained a partnership where ganja moved from Manipur to Delhi through hidden messengers, using delivery services as silent carriers.

In another operation, attention turned to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where an interstate drug syndicate faced a setback. The secret performances ended as law enforcement tightened its grip on those casting shadows over the youth.

