Only we can ensure free education, says CM Arvind Kejriwal while honouring Ambedkar 

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while paying homage to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday, said that AAP is inspired by the teachings of Baba Saheb, claiming that only AAP can ensure free education for all in the country.

“Baba Saheb accorded the utmost importance to education and following his path, we have worked extensively in the field of education. Today, both major parties in the country, imitating the AAP, are promising free electricity to people but are not guaranteeing free education,” he said.

“Our work has disrupted their sleep. They know they can’t defeat the AAP in Delhi. Hence, they are bent on snatching power from us. They are adamant not to let us work, but we are resolved to continue our work,” Kejriwal said.

Paying tribute to Ambedkar, Kejriwal said, “Baba Saheb was born into a Dalit family. His family was so poor that they struggled even to afford meals. In those days, discrimination was so severe that he wasn’t allowed inside the classroom; he had to sit outside. He wasn’t even allowed to drink water from the same vessel used by the other children. Thus, he completed his early education.”

Kejriwal said that the AAP MLAs have a profound understanding of politics and are sensitive to the problems of the common people. “We understand the importance of education. If children receive a good education, several grave issues, such as poverty and crime, would be significantly resolved. If children don’t get a good education, future generations may lag behind.

Education is crucial for everyone. It seems to me that deliberately, for the past 75 years, the people of this country were kept illiterate,” the Chief Minister said. If the city government under AAP can provide premium education to 2 crore people in Delhi in 5-7 years, the 140 crore population of the country could have been educated in 75 years, Kejriwal claimed.

