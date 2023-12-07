Tablespoon: Love at first bite

Ishita Roy By

Express News Service

In the swanky high-rise, monochromatic buildings of Gurugram’s Cyber Hub, Tablespoon, a home of Italian delights, is a lively burst of yellow. Originating in Saket in 2022, the restaurant, open for just a month in its new location, has gathered quite a buzz. Many restaurants in Delhi-NCR serve Italian food, but what makes Tablespoon different, TMS asked owner Varun Tuli. “The elevated seating arrangement offers a unique perspective providing an intimate feel akin to sitting by your kitchen counter. The open and live kitchen also allows the diner to see how their food is made. There is nothing to hide. It is all homemade and fresh, right in front of your eyes,” he says. The hustle and sizzle of the kitchen does add a dynamic element, whetting appetites.

New Bites

The beginning is promising. House Bruschetta, a recent addition, brimming with cottage cheese and garlic is for me, love at first bite. The pasta section, boasting eight varieties, all homemade, including sauces, offers a wide spectrum of options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Being a basil pesto pasta lover myself, I test the Basil Casarecce and it delivers a flavourful and satisfying experience. The pizza station also comes with a live kitchen, where you can see your hand-tossed pizza made right in front of you. The unique half-n-half option allows you to savor multiple pizza options. The pizzas give you the perfect cheese pull, and this is not even the best part yet. The crust, which is often ignored, comes with crust dips ensuring no slice is left behind.

Snackables

Tablespoon’s beverage menu is a mix of both classics and trend-setting drinks. I went with the popular Pink Lemonade pop soda. The lime gave a refreshing taste, blended with a tinge of sweetness from the strawberry pulps. The menu also takes you down memory lane, offering the ‘nostalgic’ ice-cream floats and classic cold coffees. Much similar to the concept of a hot pot, Tablespoon has cold trays, where you can make your own meal – for a healthy breakfast or salad. There are sandwiches and burgers too.

As a big fan of Tiramisu, I decided to try Tablespoon’s Tiramisu trifle. I usually stick to what I know but I took a leap here. Tiramisu is all about a smooth blend of cream, coffee and cocoa powder in different layers. The first bite should be a smooth burst of flavors of all three layers, without even noticing the transition from one to another. Unfortunately, the transition in taste from one layer to another in their trifle felt a bit too strong for my liking.

Tablespoon updates its menu every six months and adapts seasonally based on customer reviews and popular demands. “The process is very thorough,” says Tuli, everyone from the staff to chef to the owner is involved. Another positive is that the restaurant understands the fast-eating culture. Tuli has said as much in the course of the conversation to TMS and Tablespoon lives up to it—the service is quite prompt. Orders arrive swiftly, ensuring diners relish culinary delights without unnecessary delays.

