Teachers slam Delhi University's move to hike fee for second time in a year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has once again stirred controversy by implementing a 46 percent increase in its annual charges, now totaling Rs 2,350 across various course categories. This decision has prompted accusations from numerous teachers, contending that it is an endeavor to utilize students’ funds for the repayment of Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loans.

Contrary to these allegations, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta has refuted the claims, asserting, “The fee hike has nothing to do with the HEFA loan, and the university possesses ample funds to cover the interest.” HEFA had previously sanctioned a loan corpus of Rs 930 crore, a fact confirmed by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh in October. In an official circular dated June 7, DU announced a twofold increase in charges for university facilities and services, now set at Rs 1,000 for the academic year 2023-24.

Furthermore, charges for students’ welfare funds escalated to Rs 200, and development funds witnessed an increase of over 10 percent, reaching Rs 1,000 from Rs 900 last June. Annual charges for economically weaker sections (EWS) supporting university funds were also revised to Rs 150 for the upcoming academic year.

This marks the second increase within a year, following the adjustment made in July 2022. Teachers and members of the academic council contend that DU’s fee hikes are aimed at repaying HEFA loan interest, potentially compromising the affordability of education.

