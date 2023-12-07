Home Cities Delhi

Teachers slam Delhi University's move to hike fee for second time in a year

In an official circular dated June 7, DU announced a twofold increase in charges for university facilities and services, now set at Rs 1,000 for the academic year 2023-24.

Published: 07th December 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has once again stirred controversy by implementing a 46 percent increase in its annual charges, now totaling Rs 2,350 across various course categories. This decision has prompted accusations from numerous teachers, contending that it is an endeavor to utilize students’ funds for the repayment of Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loans. 

Contrary to these allegations, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta has refuted the claims, asserting, “The fee hike has nothing to do with the HEFA loan, and the university possesses ample funds to cover the interest.” HEFA had previously sanctioned a loan corpus of Rs 930 crore, a fact confirmed by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh in October. In an official circular dated June 7, DU announced a twofold increase in charges for university facilities and services, now set at Rs 1,000 for the academic year 2023-24.

Furthermore, charges for students’ welfare funds escalated to Rs 200, and development funds witnessed an increase of over 10 percent, reaching Rs 1,000 from Rs 900 last June. Annual charges for economically weaker sections (EWS) supporting university funds were also revised to Rs 150 for the upcoming academic year.

This marks the second increase within a year, following the adjustment made in July 2022. Teachers and members of the academic council contend that DU’s fee hikes are aimed at repaying HEFA loan interest, potentially compromising the affordability of education. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education Delhi UniversityHEFA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp