Three land in police net for selling fake phones in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A deceptive scheme unfolded near the Red Fort in Delhi, where a fraudulent operation preyed on the desires of potential smartphone buyers. Rajender Patel, a 30-year-old visitor from Madhya Pradesh, fell victim to the ruse. Approached by Mohd. Naeem, Patel was shown a purported Apple smartphone with an enticing offer of discounted prices at a nearby shop.

Accompanied by Naeem, Patel encountered Yash Bhadoria at the Chandni Chowk shop, where a premium OnePlus smartphone was presented. Bhadoria, claiming an original price of Rs 65,000, offered it at Rs 40,000, sweetening the deal with a complimentary smart wristwatch.

Despite Patel’s attempt to inspect the phone’s features, he was thwarted, and Sanjeev Kashyap, the shop owner, reinforced the persuasion. The transaction concluded at Rs 37,000 via Google Pay, and Patel left the shop with anticipation. However, upon unboxing, his joy turned to dismay as he discovered a dummy instead of a real mobile phone.

Returning to the shop, Patel sought a refund, only to face threats and intimidation, compelling him to involve the police. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the law and the police began its probe into the matter.

The police, after locating the shop and finding it closed, apprehended the trio, Naeem, Bhadoria, and Kashyap, on the same day. DCP (north) M K Meena emphasized the swift action taken to bring the perpetrators to justice after the incident. “We sent a team to the said shop but it was closed. After receiving more inputs, we nabbed the accused on the same day,” DCP (north) MK Meena said.

