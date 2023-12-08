Home Cities Delhi

Atishi pulls up officials for failing to check overflowing sewers in Ashok Vihar

The minister’s office stated that despite continuous complaints from the people about sewer issues, no steps were being taken by the DJB officials to address the problem.

Upon witnessing overflowing sewer water on the streets, Water minister Atishi sternly reprimanded the officials for negligence.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing the series of inspections in response to sewer complaints, water minister Atishi conducted an inspection in various parts of Ashok Vihar JJ Colony on Thursday. Upon witnessing overflowing sewer water on the streets, she sternly reprimanded the officials for negligence.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the deplorable condition of the sewer system, the minister issued a warning to officials, stating that they should work responsibly, or else they will have to face severe action.

The minister’s office stated that despite continuous complaints from the people about sewer issues, no steps were being taken by the DJB officials to address the problem. In this situation, the minister personally visited ground zero to assess the situation. 

During the inspection, people shared that the area has been facing sewer problems for a long time. The sewer lines have not been cleaned for months, causing sewage water to overflow onto the streets.

The minister emphasised that officials should be accountable to the public, and if any officer shows negligence, they should be prepared for strict action against them. She directed officials to swiftly resolve all sewer issues in the area.

Upon checking the logbook, she found that despite the presence of machines, sewer cleaning was not being carried out. In response, the minister questioned officials, asking why there was negligence in the matter of sewer cleaning despite the availability of machines and the inconvenience faced by the public.

