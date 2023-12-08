Delhi: Three men arrested for bid to extort Rs 25L from businessman using remote phone app

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three criminals, using a remote Android app to evade authorities, were arrested in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad after a Rs 25 lakh extortion bid on a garment shop owner.

The mastermind, Vikash alias Vicky, wanted in a dacoity case in Haryana, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The other culprits, Sadab (30) and his associate Ashfaq (36) from Maujpur, were also apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) on Thursday said that on November 25, Jafrabad police station received a distress call about a video call to the victim Nasir Ali, demanding a sum of Rs 25 lakh.

The unknown caller threatened Ali with a pistol, warning of dire consequences if the demands were not met. A case was promptly registered, and probe began, revealing that the extortion call originated from Canada via a remote android app.

CCTV footage showed a car without a number plate with four occupants near the shop before the extortion call. The car’s route, traced through CCTV, led to two suspects disembarking near Ghonda Chowk, Maujpur.

Multiple raids at possible hideouts, based on local sources and technical surveillance, resulted in the suspects’ arrest.

During interrogation, Sadab, operating a bulk ironing garments factory, and his employee Ashfaq disclosed their association with Vikash.

Vikash, captured by Haryana Police, orchestrated the extortion call through a remote android app, enabling manipulation of mobile numbers to appear from different regions or countries. The sustained questioning revealed Vikash instructing Sadab and Ashfaq to identify a soft target for extortion.

On November 24, they accompanied Vikash, showing him the victim’s shop, conspiring to earn money through extortion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Three criminals, using a remote Android app to evade authorities, were arrested in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad after a Rs 25 lakh extortion bid on a garment shop owner. The mastermind, Vikash alias Vicky, wanted in a dacoity case in Haryana, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. The other culprits, Sadab (30) and his associate Ashfaq (36) from Maujpur, were also apprehended.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) on Thursday said that on November 25, Jafrabad police station received a distress call about a video call to the victim Nasir Ali, demanding a sum of Rs 25 lakh. The unknown caller threatened Ali with a pistol, warning of dire consequences if the demands were not met. A case was promptly registered, and probe began, revealing that the extortion call originated from Canada via a remote android app. CCTV footage showed a car without a number plate with four occupants near the shop before the extortion call. The car’s route, traced through CCTV, led to two suspects disembarking near Ghonda Chowk, Maujpur. Multiple raids at possible hideouts, based on local sources and technical surveillance, resulted in the suspects’ arrest. During interrogation, Sadab, operating a bulk ironing garments factory, and his employee Ashfaq disclosed their association with Vikash. Vikash, captured by Haryana Police, orchestrated the extortion call through a remote android app, enabling manipulation of mobile numbers to appear from different regions or countries. The sustained questioning revealed Vikash instructing Sadab and Ashfaq to identify a soft target for extortion. On November 24, they accompanied Vikash, showing him the victim’s shop, conspiring to earn money through extortion. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp