First Look: Hyundai Santa Fe

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Hyundai’s Santa Fe takes a bold step with an innovative design strategy, prominently featuring an enlarged tailgate inspired by the flourishing outdoor lifestyle trend. The boxy yet efficient shape, coupled with an extended wheelbase, ensures versatility for diverse settings, striking a balance between urban sophistication and rugged outdoor capability.

The front showcases a distinctive image with a high hood, H-shaped headlamps, and defined fenders, while the longer wheelbase adds grandeur, complemented by robust wheel arches and striking 21-inch wheels. The rear, characterized by wider taillights and an H-shaped design, exudes solidity.

In contrast to the bold exterior, the interior of the Santa Fe emphasizes horizontal and vertical design elements, creating a robust SUV character. The H-shaped design on the dashboard and air vents enhances openness, contributing to a unique and balanced interior design.

Premium features such as the UV-C Sterilization Tray, dual wireless charging, and the first-in-class Panoramic Curved Display add a touch of sophistication. The longer wheelbase translates to class-leading interior space.

Loaded with premium comfort and convenience features, the Santa Fe stands out with innovations like the Relaxation Seat with Leg Rest, second-row power-reclining independent seats, and the world’s first Bilateral Multi-Console storage space. Technological advancements, including the Digital Center Mirror and high-speed dual wireless charging, enhance the driving experience.

Equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety features, the Santa Fe ensures a confident and comfortable driving experience. There is strong optimism for the Hyundai Santa Fe to venture into the Indian market.

Hyundai’s commitment to the Indian market, coupled with the Santa Fe’s appeal, raises expectations for this SUV to become their most coveted offering in the region.



