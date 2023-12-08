HC seeks details of all rape cases in Delhi

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to file a detailed affidavit containing updated status of the sexual assault cases including those lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also the progress of One Stop Centres (OSC) for women in the national capital.

A bench comprising Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Girish Kathpalia said the affidavit should include information about the facilities and manpower deployed and their performance in the OSCs which are set up for sexual and physical violence-affected women to provide them with temporary shelter, guidance on procedure of registering complaints, and medical, legal and psychological assistance.

The High Court asked the government to provide separate data for adults and children, including how many sexual assault complaints were converted into FIRs and number of cases in which charge sheets have been filed.

It further sought the number of cases which are undergoing trial and are at the stage of oral arguments. The bench was hearing pleas moved by Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights in relation to the compensation being paid to the POCSO victims under the Victims Compensation Scheme.

A Minutes of Meeting (MOM) of June 23 filed on behalf of Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) was presented before the court during the hearing. Regarding the counsellors who have been appointed in the OSCs, the HC said the affidavit is not clear in the matter.

“What is not clear is as to what are the qualifications of these counsellors and whether any psychologists and psychiatrists have been appointed to deal with sexual assault cases. The number of counsellors deployed at each of the OSCs will also be indicated in the affidavit,” the court noted.

As the government’s counsel filed the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi (FSL), the court said, “As is evident, this affidavit was filed nearly four years ago, and, therefore, it needs updation.”

The High Court asked the city government to file the details within ten days. Incidentally, over 99 per cent of crimes registered under the POCSO Act in 2020 were against girls, according to NCRB data which showed that girl child continues to be part of one of the most vulnerable.

Information on OSCs sought from govt

The High Court bench said the government’s affidavit should include information about the facilities and manpower deployed and their performance in OSCs which are set up for sexual and physical violence-affected women to provide them temporary shelter, guidance on procedure of registering complaints, and medical, legal and psychological assistance

Most POCSO cases involve adolescents, shows data

A deeper analysis of the cases reported under the POCSO Act showed that crimes against adolescent girls within the 16 to 18 age group were the highest at 14,092, followed by 10,949 crimes against girls within the 12 to 16 age.

