Important that video should be in service of the dance: Choreographer Mourad Merzouki

Diksha Sinha By

Express News Service

In French choreographer Mourad Merzouki’s work, the line between dance and video art, reality and virtual reality vanishes. Merzouki’s Pixel, in which he combines hip-hop dance with cutting-edge digital projection, is considered to be his masterpiece.

On stage what unfolds is a performance that sits at the intersection of different disciplines by adding circus, martial arts, fine arts, video and live music to dance. Its performers dance and interact with a screen, pushing, pulling, and forming pixels with their movements. Merzouki has described his show as one that is “at the crossroads of arts”.

Always looking to experiment, he pushes boundaries by collaborating with visual artists, acrobats and

musicians. The Jerusalem Post writing about the choreographer, says, “none have so perfectly or seamlessly managed to marry the screen and the moving body as Merzouki has” in his 2014 opus Pixel. Ahead of his troupe’s performance in Delhi, he speaks to The Morning Standard:

How did you discover dance and how did it evolve into the dance you now do? You began practising martial arts and circus at seven, and then gradually moved to dance. Did all this influence your choreography?

My first contact with dance dates back to Sidney Duteil’s programme, H.I.P. H.O.P., in the early ’80s. [This was France’s first television show and first regular nationwide weekly show in the world to be dedicated to the hip-hop culture.] It taught the basics of hip-hop dance. Then I met and worked with contemporary choreographers; that enabled me to approach hip-hop dance in a different way. And my connection with the circus, which I had practised as a child, naturally gave me this approach of opening up, crossing and mixing. I’ve always kept this approach, and since then I’ve wanted in my shows to make links between different dance techniques and the circus, new technologies and sport.



Pixel is a unique duet of projected images and dance. How do you showcase the possibilities of hip-hop dance in the digital age?

I wanted to make sure that video didn’t play a gimmicky or superficial role in the show. For me, that was the condition for the place of video in this show; it was important that the video should be in the service of the choreography and the dance. That’s also why, from time to time, I remove the video completely, so that the spectator doesn’t have the impression of being suffocated and crushed by the image. The strength of the dance, its energy, its generosity, which I propose in the choreography, eventually takes over and we get back to the essentials of the body. It’s always a question of dosage, of balance. The dance takes over if the balance is right.

French choreographer Mourad Merzouki



Your production has earned rave reviews with its unique fusion of hip-hop, circus, and contemporary dance. How difficult was it to fuse all these styles into one?

We had to be inventive to ensure that the alchemy was there, and that the audience saw a show that linked these different approaches. It’s a challenge that takes a lot of work to meet.



You are looking for Indian dancers among contemporary and hip-hop communities to feature in your upcoming show, Cartes Blanches. What kind are you looking for?

For Cartes Blanches, I’d be delighted to welcome dancers who are versatile, open-minded and, of course, talented, but in terms of style, it’s all very open; I don’t just stick to the hip-hop aesthetic, I’m open to other techniques. What’s essential is that the dancers are charismatic, generous and singular in their dancing.



What is the art or science behind integrating dancers of different disciplines into one choreographic creation?

In every show I create, this desire to bring all the worlds together to show that despite the differences, dialogue is possible. That surprises can happen with this type of proposal is the aim of my artistic approach.





In June 2009, you were appointed director of the Centre Chorégraphique National de Créteil et du Val-de-Marne. Who are your influences?

My appointment in 2009 was important for me, as I was able to benefit from a tool that matched my dreams for creating, and it gave me real institutional recognition. The work I’ve been doing for 13 years at the Centre Chorégraphique National de Créteil et du Val-de-Marne has enabled me to develop my artistic quest, drawing inspiration from a number of artists whose work inspires me. I’m thinking in particular of Charlie Chaplin, an artist I find timeless, with an approach that appeals to all audiences, young and old.

Pixel is on today at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, 7 pm

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In French choreographer Mourad Merzouki’s work, the line between dance and video art, reality and virtual reality vanishes. Merzouki’s Pixel, in which he combines hip-hop dance with cutting-edge digital projection, is considered to be his masterpiece. On stage what unfolds is a performance that sits at the intersection of different disciplines by adding circus, martial arts, fine arts, video and live music to dance. Its performers dance and interact with a screen, pushing, pulling, and forming pixels with their movements. Merzouki has described his show as one that is “at the crossroads of arts”. Always looking to experiment, he pushes boundaries by collaborating with visual artists, acrobats and musicians. The Jerusalem Post writing about the choreographer, says, “none have so perfectly or seamlessly managed to marry the screen and the moving body as Merzouki has” in his 2014 opus Pixel. Ahead of his troupe’s performance in Delhi, he speaks to The Morning Standard:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); How did you discover dance and how did it evolve into the dance you now do? You began practising martial arts and circus at seven, and then gradually moved to dance. Did all this influence your choreography? My first contact with dance dates back to Sidney Duteil’s programme, H.I.P. H.O.P., in the early ’80s. [This was France’s first television show and first regular nationwide weekly show in the world to be dedicated to the hip-hop culture.] It taught the basics of hip-hop dance. Then I met and worked with contemporary choreographers; that enabled me to approach hip-hop dance in a different way. And my connection with the circus, which I had practised as a child, naturally gave me this approach of opening up, crossing and mixing. I’ve always kept this approach, and since then I’ve wanted in my shows to make links between different dance techniques and the circus, new technologies and sport. Pixel is a unique duet of projected images and dance. How do you showcase the possibilities of hip-hop dance in the digital age? I wanted to make sure that video didn’t play a gimmicky or superficial role in the show. For me, that was the condition for the place of video in this show; it was important that the video should be in the service of the choreography and the dance. That’s also why, from time to time, I remove the video completely, so that the spectator doesn’t have the impression of being suffocated and crushed by the image. The strength of the dance, its energy, its generosity, which I propose in the choreography, eventually takes over and we get back to the essentials of the body. It’s always a question of dosage, of balance. The dance takes over if the balance is right. French choreographer Mourad Merzouki Your production has earned rave reviews with its unique fusion of hip-hop, circus, and contemporary dance. How difficult was it to fuse all these styles into one? We had to be inventive to ensure that the alchemy was there, and that the audience saw a show that linked these different approaches. It’s a challenge that takes a lot of work to meet. You are looking for Indian dancers among contemporary and hip-hop communities to feature in your upcoming show, Cartes Blanches. What kind are you looking for? For Cartes Blanches, I’d be delighted to welcome dancers who are versatile, open-minded and, of course, talented, but in terms of style, it’s all very open; I don’t just stick to the hip-hop aesthetic, I’m open to other techniques. What’s essential is that the dancers are charismatic, generous and singular in their dancing. What is the art or science behind integrating dancers of different disciplines into one choreographic creation? In every show I create, this desire to bring all the worlds together to show that despite the differences, dialogue is possible. That surprises can happen with this type of proposal is the aim of my artistic approach. In June 2009, you were appointed director of the Centre Chorégraphique National de Créteil et du Val-de-Marne. Who are your influences? My appointment in 2009 was important for me, as I was able to benefit from a tool that matched my dreams for creating, and it gave me real institutional recognition. The work I’ve been doing for 13 years at the Centre Chorégraphique National de Créteil et du Val-de-Marne has enabled me to develop my artistic quest, drawing inspiration from a number of artists whose work inspires me. I’m thinking in particular of Charlie Chaplin, an artist I find timeless, with an approach that appeals to all audiences, young and old. Pixel is on today at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, 7 pm Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp