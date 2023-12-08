Inquest proceedings ordered after man dies at police station in Delhi's Dwarka

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a tragic turn of events, a man who had reported an alleged attempted robbery involving someone known to him has died under mysterious circumstances at a police station in the Dwarka area in the wee hours of Thursday morning

The deceased, identified as Rahul, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, made a distress call to the police, accusing one Azad and other acquaintances of assaulting him in what he claimed was a robbery bid, the police said.

“The victim made a PCR call alleging an attempted robbery after which a PCR van was dispatched to the location. The caller claimed that individuals known to him, including one Azad, had assaulted him. The caller was found to be under the influence of alcohol,” stated DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan.

The investigating officer (IO) from Baba Haridas Nagar police station promptly sent Rahul for a medical examination, revealing a blood alcohol content of 172mg/100ml. The doctor also reported some abrasions on his left leg.

Despite attempts, the IO was unable to trace the accused named Azad. “Sensing that it was a quarrel among known parties, which could escalate again, and also because the caller was heavily under the influence of alcohol, the complainant Rahul remained in the Police Station near the IO’s room,” DCP Wardhan said, adding that Rahul was visited by his mother around 1 am who insisted on suitable action against the accused.

However, at around 5:30 am, when the investigative officer tried to wake Rahul, he was unresponsive. Subsequently, the police rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Inquest proceedings are being conducted, and a post-mortem will be carried out by a board of doctors,” the senior officer informed.

‘Deceased was heavily intoxicated’

Sensing a fued among known parties, which could escalate again, and also because the complainant was heavily under the influence of alcohol, he remained in the police station near the IO’s room.

Senior citizen crushed to death

A 72-year-old man, out on a morning walk, was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Greater Kailash area in the early hours of November 30 , the police said on Thursday. The victim, Ajit Lal tandon (72), was declared dead upon arrival to the hospital. Investigating, the police traced the offending vehicle on Thursday. The accused, identified as Tarun Arora (50), was arrested, the police said.

