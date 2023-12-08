Yuletide with bratwurst

Triya Gulati By

Express News Service

As winter descended upon Delhi, thousands of Delhiites thronged the 24th edition of the German Christmas Market, an annual tradition, organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), under the aegis of the German embassy, over the weekend of December 2 and December 3.

With over 100 exhibitors and a footfall of up to 6,000, IGCC director Sumati Sud calls it one of the biggest Christmas fairs of Delhi. “Along with promoting Indian artisans and the Christmas vibe in the capital, the objective is also to provide the ambassadors of various countries a hub to shop before they leave for their home for Christmas celebrations,” she adds.

The Morning Standard visited the market at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on its closing day to gauge the pre-Christmas fever in Delhi.

The exhibition stalls, adorned with the choicest collections of Christmas decorations and festive goodies, attracted visitors. Each stall was a treasure trove of German delicacies, home accessories, cosmetics, tableware, handicrafts, plants, high-end fashion wear and an array of corporate gift articles.

Shonali Walia, a regular at the German Christmas Market, was here from Dehradun to exhibit her collection of handcrafted and hand-painted Christmas ornaments and decorations, ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 1,500.

Apoorva Mehta, a visitor, happily discussed her shopping spree. “Every year, I have a small Christmas celebration at my place because my daughter loves it. Instead of shopping for clothes and cosmetics, I purchase Christmas decorations, hangings, socks, bells, tree skirts and toppers, lots of candies and Santa Claus masks, among other things.”

However, the German Christmas Market is more than just shopping—it is almost an emotion. Nico Tota, the Consul of Chile, is celebrating his first Christmas away from home.

“I really appreciate the fact that they have made a Christmas fair open to all the communities. This is my first Christmas so far from home, and in a way, it made me remember the times with my family in Chile,” he said.

Another visitor, Dhruv Arora, urged us to put down our shopping bags and savour the tantalising aromas of German bratwurst.

“I came here with my wife for Christmas shopping, but we couldn’t move past the food counters,” he said. From the classic plum cake and sweet decadence of waffles to bratwurst, hot dogs and Pretzel bread, foodies were spoilt for choice.

Sanjay Mathur, who recently opened up a German restaurant, Pretz and Brats, in Gurugram, participated in the German Christmas Market to showcase his authentic German menu, and it turned out to be a hit. “We have sold about 100kg of assorted sausages, 20kg of French fries, 350 hotdogs and over 600 Pretzel breads in this two-day fair,” said Mathur.

The crowd, however, had already picked a favourite – Mrs Kaur’s Bakery, run by Anisha Saini of Delhi. Their Plum Cake and Apple Pie were selling like hotcakes. “At the market, we have launched a new range of Hot Chocolate Bombs. You have to dip them in a hot cup of milk, the chocolate will melt and tiny marshmallows will ooze out. It’s a Christmas experience in itself,” said Saini.

Upcoming Christmas markets in Delhi and Gurugram:

Pre Xmas Market, Dec 9, 10, Worldmark, Gurugram

Christmas Carnival, Dec 16, Ashoka Road, Delhi

London Christmas Market, Dec 16, DLF City Club 1, Gurugram

The Sorbet Soiree Christmas Market, Dec 23, Sundar Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg

