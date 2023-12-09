Home Cities Delhi

AAP responsible for recent uptick in dengue: BJP  

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that in the past four months, the city has reported around 7,680 dengue cases but the civic agency is yet to release any official data in this regard.

Published: 09th December 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes.

By Ojasvi Gupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of not having a dedicated health committee to check the spread of diseases, especially in context to the recent uptick in dengue cases in the city. 

Sachdeva claimed in the past four months, the city has reported around 7,680 dengue cases but the civic agency is yet to release any official data in this regard.

Though, dengue, typically slows down by October, in November 2,482 cases were recorded, deviating from the previous patterns. Sachdeva attributed this to disrupted mosquito breeding control measures. 
He said disruption has been caused by the interruption in contracts workers tasked with checking mosquito breeding sites. The recent outbreak of dengue has raised apprehensions about the preparedness and responsiveness of the authorities.  

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aaphealthdengueAam Aadmi Party BJP  Virendra Sachdeva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp