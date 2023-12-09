AAP responsible for recent uptick in dengue: BJP  

Ojasvi Gupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of not having a dedicated health committee to check the spread of diseases, especially in context to the recent uptick in dengue cases in the city.

Sachdeva claimed in the past four months, the city has reported around 7,680 dengue cases but the civic agency is yet to release any official data in this regard.

Though, dengue, typically slows down by October, in November 2,482 cases were recorded, deviating from the previous patterns. Sachdeva attributed this to disrupted mosquito breeding control measures.

He said disruption has been caused by the interruption in contracts workers tasked with checking mosquito breeding sites. The recent outbreak of dengue has raised apprehensions about the preparedness and responsiveness of the authorities.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

