Art, literature, music add flavour to human life: Narendra Modi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Art, literature and music add flavour to human life and make it special, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the inauguration of the first Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale 2023 at Red Fort. “Whatever may be the form of art, it is born close to nature. Therefore, art is pro-nature, pro-environment and pro-climate. Art, architecture and culture have been sources of both diversity and unity for human civilisation,” said Modi.

He expressed his desire to create a name for Indian cultural initiatives like IAADB and the Government is working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives and develop a modern system on the lines of similar events in cities such as Venice, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Dubai.

Referring to the national capital as a treasure trove of symbols that provide a glimpse of the rich architectural heritage, the PM said that the IAADB in Delhi makes it special in more than one. He praised the works displayed in the exhibition and said that it is an amalgamation of colours, creativity, culture and community connect.

“Art, taste and colours are considered synonymous with life in India”, Modi said while highlighting the historical significance of the 17th-century fort place, built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan, which remains unwavering even though multiple generations have passed before and after India’s independence.

“This Red Fort itself is very historic. It is not just a building, but it is history. From prior to Independence (of India) and beyond, it is steady,” he said.

Citing the examples of redevelopment and renovation of holy places such as Kashi, Kedarnath and Mahakal Lok, he said that a lot of work has been going on with a sense of pride to develop places associated with Indian art and architecture.

He also inaugurated the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design’ at the Fort and the student Biennale- Samunnati and launched a commemorative stamp. IAADB will serve as an introduction to the cultural space in Delhi.

He noted that art, architecture and culture flourish only when there is freedom of thought in society and freedom to work in one’s own way. “With this tradition of debate and dialogue, diversity automatically flourishes. We welcome and support every kind of diversity”, the PM stated.

The Biennale is being helmed by the Ministry of Culture which earlier this year had also organised the International Museum Expo, which was inaugurated by Modi, and Festival of Libraries. Speaking about the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, he said that it would provide a platform to promote unique and rare crafts of India while bringing together artisans and designers to help them innovate according to the market.

