Home Cities Delhi

Corruption and nepotism replaced with growth: Amit Shah

Recalling how he started his career as an ABVP associate, Shah said that he feels proud to have been associated with this organization for which “nation is above everything.”

Published: 09th December 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah releases a book at the 69th National Convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at D.D.A Ground of Burari area. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Rajesh kumar Thakur and Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Predicting a brighter future for the youths of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that corruption, nepotism, and casteism have been replaced with growth and development in the last 10 years under the Narendra Modi-led government at the center.

“The golden future waits for you all. Instead of scams and scandals, today new policies are coming....this is India’s time. Today the world is looking towards India with hope for the solution to every problem. It is up to you, the youth, to lead this change,” Shah said while addressing the 69th National Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidayarthi Parishad - the student wing of the RSS, held in the national capital.

Recalling how he started his career as an ABVP associate, Shah said that he feels proud to have been associated with this organization for which “nation is above everything.”

“I have no hesitation in saying that I am an organic product of the ABVP. This organization walked on the path of a struggle whenever it was required to face challenges in the education system, he asserted.

“The ABVP was the only students’ organization whose members fought against Emergency and were jailed, he added. On the security, he said, “There is nothing to worry about Kashmir and North-East.....they belong to us”. Regarding the NDA government’s performance, Shah said that political stability, corruption-free governance, welfare policies, investment-friendly agenda, peaceful environment, protection of ecology, and national security have been realized by them in the last 10 years.

He emphasized that cultural heritage and development are not contradictory and invited students to visit the Ram temple. According to the organizers, the four-day event, hosted at the ‘Indraprastha Nagar’ tent city in Burari, will be attended by over 10,000 students, ABVP National General Secretary, Yagyawalkya Shukla said a new world record has been created with a membership of 50,65,264 students.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPAmit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp