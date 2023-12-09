Corruption and nepotism replaced with growth: Amit Shah

Rajesh kumar Thakur and Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Predicting a brighter future for the youths of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that corruption, nepotism, and casteism have been replaced with growth and development in the last 10 years under the Narendra Modi-led government at the center.

“The golden future waits for you all. Instead of scams and scandals, today new policies are coming....this is India’s time. Today the world is looking towards India with hope for the solution to every problem. It is up to you, the youth, to lead this change,” Shah said while addressing the 69th National Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidayarthi Parishad - the student wing of the RSS, held in the national capital.

Recalling how he started his career as an ABVP associate, Shah said that he feels proud to have been associated with this organization for which “nation is above everything.”

“I have no hesitation in saying that I am an organic product of the ABVP. This organization walked on the path of a struggle whenever it was required to face challenges in the education system, he asserted.

“The ABVP was the only students’ organization whose members fought against Emergency and were jailed, he added. On the security, he said, “There is nothing to worry about Kashmir and North-East.....they belong to us”. Regarding the NDA government’s performance, Shah said that political stability, corruption-free governance, welfare policies, investment-friendly agenda, peaceful environment, protection of ecology, and national security have been realized by them in the last 10 years.

He emphasized that cultural heritage and development are not contradictory and invited students to visit the Ram temple. According to the organizers, the four-day event, hosted at the ‘Indraprastha Nagar’ tent city in Burari, will be attended by over 10,000 students, ABVP National General Secretary, Yagyawalkya Shukla said a new world record has been created with a membership of 50,65,264 students.

