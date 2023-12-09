Fake Singapore embassy car found in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has identified the suspected car which was roaming around in the national capital bearing a fake Singapore Embassy number plate. Police sources told this paper that though the car has been identified, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Notably, Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong had in November raised concerns on social media about a car at Delhi airport displaying a counterfeit embassy number plate.

The case was officially registered on Wednesday, citing violations under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 482 (false property mark), and 170 (impersonates another public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Indira Gandhi International police station.

“Alert ! The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car. We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI: HC Wong,” the Singapore envoy had posted on X on November 24.

The Singapore envoy, in its post, had also tagged the Ministry of External Affairs along with Delhi Police and Delhi Airport.

According to the FIR registered at the IGI police station, also accessed by this paper, the complainant (a government official), stated that it had come to his notice through a verified X account, which is officially used by Simon Wang, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, that a silver Renault Kwid car bearing a fake Singapore embassy number plate number (blue background) was present at the airport vicinity.

“Upon further inquiry and review by the CISF CCTV team through footage, it was revealed that on November 23 at about 5:45 pm the said car was noticed at departure lane no 01 and remained there till 8:32 pm,” the FIR read.

The complainant urged us to take the matter seriously and initiate the necessary legal action to address this issue. “The presence of a vehicle bearing a fake embassy number plate raises serious concerns about security and diplomatic protocols,” the FIR added.

Sources in the Delhi Police said that as soon as the issue was flagged by the Singapore envoy, the police began investigating it and scanned hundreds of CCTV footage to trace that alleged car. “We have identified it now and further legal action is being taken,” the sources further added.

