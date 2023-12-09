Four people posing as cops thrash restaurant owner in Ghaziabad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out between the owner of a restaurant and four people, allegedly posing as policemen, when the former refused to serve them food after closing hours near Shastri Nagar area Ghaziabad.

Following the brawl, the group allegedly tried to kidnap the owner at gunpoint, pelted stones at the restaurant and assaulted the staff.

The police have registered a complaint and started an investigation into the incident that was captured on multiple CCTV cameras in the area.

The owner of Madan Sweets and Restaurant, Yashveer Yadav, said in his complaint that he was at his restaurant on Wednesday when four inebriated people came in at 10:30 pm and asked for food.

According to Yashveer, the restaurant closes for customers at 10:00 pm as the staff does cleaning and stock-taking work after that. When the four people were told that the restaurant was closed, they started misbehaving with Yashveer and abusing the staff.

Calling themselves policemen, the four men began abusing and threatening the staff with dire consequences.

According to Yashveer, when he protested, they pelted stones at the restaurant and tried to kidnap him at gunpoint. However, they were unable to abduct him due to the presence of a large crowd that had gathered there and ultimately ran away.

ACP, Kavi Nagar, and Abhishek Srivastava said a case has been registered against unknown persons, and CCTV footage is being scanned.

