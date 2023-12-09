High-altitude illnesses: Indian Army, AIIMS to collaborate in research  

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are set to collaborate on researching the medical challenges faced by jawans deployed in high-altitude areas like Siachen, Tibet, and others, with the aim of developing a treatment protocol tailored to address their needs.

Officials indicate that this collaboration is expected to culminate in the establishment of a specialized department for High Altitude and Space Medicine at the institute. An official order has been issued by the AIIMS Directors, appointing a senior professor from the Endocrinology department to lead the project.

“Dr. Rajesh Khadgawat, Professor of Endocrinology, is designated as the Nodal Officer for the same. Prof. Khadgawat is requested to coordinate with DGAFMS for the early formalization of this collaboration,” reads the order copy.

To formalize this partnership, a memorandum of understanding is soon to be signed between the premier health institute and the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).

“The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) bring unparalleled competence in these specialized areas, and this collaboration aims to foster the development of these essential disciplines at AIIMS,” stated AIIMS spokesperson Professor Rima Dada.

“The signing of the MoU is anticipated to take place in the coming weeks, marking the formal commencement of this collaborative venture. Both AIIMS and DGAFMS are committed to fostering a spirit of innovation, research, and academic excellence through this partnership,” she added.

Doctors pointed out that ascending to or being at a higher altitude may lead to high-altitude illnesses, including acute mountain sickness, high-altitude cerebral edema, and high-altitude pulmonary edema.

