MCD doctors demand Mayor’s apology for suspending Medical Superintendent, threaten to strike 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MCD doctors are demanding a public apology from Mayor Shelly Oberoi for the suspension of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Bada Hindu Rao Hospital.

The doctors, who work in civic-run hospitals, expressed their discontent over the controversial sacking, which the Mayor announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The doctors insist on a clarification of the suspension and an unconditional apology for the act on the same social media platform. Failing to comply would result in a complete strike, they have warned.

The doctors deem the suspension illegal and have given an ultimatum of 10 days to fulfill their demands, threatening to halt medical services in all corporation-run hospitals and clinics if their conditions are not met.

There has been no response from Mayor Oberoi on the matter, so far. “It was unanimously decided to strongly condemn the unwarranted and unjustified action of the Mayor in illegally declaring the suspension of the MS, Hindu Rao, on Twitter without any administrative or legal authority and for no fault of his own,” said Dr. Maruti Singha, Secretary of the Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association.

“The manner in which the suspension was announced on social media and in newspapers has left all doctors feeling extremely agitated and humiliated. If the hospital was in poor condition and the corridors were dark, then why were the Engineering Department and Sanitary Supervisor not suspended? They are directly responsible for it, not the MS. We feel dismayed by the Mayor’s negative attitude towards doctors and the total lack of respect for their seniority and skills, despite the fact that there was no deficiency in patient care in the hospital,” he said.

“The Mayor must issue an immediate clarification and apology on social media and in leading newspapers as a corrective action,” the doctor added.

Notably, the suspension order never came officially from the MCD and the MS continues to work at the hospital.

MS SUSPENDED OVER IRREGULARITIES

Earlier this week, Oberoi suspended the MS of Hindu Rao Hospital after irregularities were found during her surprise inspection of the facility. The Mayor announced the suspension in a post after interacting with the media post-inspection. She also reiterated the decision on X. “I have suspended the Medical Superintendent of Hindu Rao Hospital after my surprise visit. I will visit again to check the resolution of the problems,” she wrote.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: MCD doctors are demanding a public apology from Mayor Shelly Oberoi for the suspension of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Bada Hindu Rao Hospital. The doctors, who work in civic-run hospitals, expressed their discontent over the controversial sacking, which the Mayor announced on X (formerly Twitter). The doctors insist on a clarification of the suspension and an unconditional apology for the act on the same social media platform. Failing to comply would result in a complete strike, they have warned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The doctors deem the suspension illegal and have given an ultimatum of 10 days to fulfill their demands, threatening to halt medical services in all corporation-run hospitals and clinics if their conditions are not met. There has been no response from Mayor Oberoi on the matter, so far. “It was unanimously decided to strongly condemn the unwarranted and unjustified action of the Mayor in illegally declaring the suspension of the MS, Hindu Rao, on Twitter without any administrative or legal authority and for no fault of his own,” said Dr. Maruti Singha, Secretary of the Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association. “The manner in which the suspension was announced on social media and in newspapers has left all doctors feeling extremely agitated and humiliated. If the hospital was in poor condition and the corridors were dark, then why were the Engineering Department and Sanitary Supervisor not suspended? They are directly responsible for it, not the MS. We feel dismayed by the Mayor’s negative attitude towards doctors and the total lack of respect for their seniority and skills, despite the fact that there was no deficiency in patient care in the hospital,” he said. “The Mayor must issue an immediate clarification and apology on social media and in leading newspapers as a corrective action,” the doctor added. Notably, the suspension order never came officially from the MCD and the MS continues to work at the hospital. MS SUSPENDED OVER IRREGULARITIES Earlier this week, Oberoi suspended the MS of Hindu Rao Hospital after irregularities were found during her surprise inspection of the facility. The Mayor announced the suspension in a post after interacting with the media post-inspection. She also reiterated the decision on X. “I have suspended the Medical Superintendent of Hindu Rao Hospital after my surprise visit. I will visit again to check the resolution of the problems,” she wrote. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp