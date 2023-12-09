Home Cities Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi budget session put off, BJP says a ‘gimmick’

The postponement drew criticism from both BJP and Congress which claimed that the AAP dispensation has either no idea how to table the budget or is playing gimmick to mislead people.

Published: 09th December 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The special budget presentation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Saturday, according to an official statement. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was slated to present the revised budget estimates during the special session.

Though the MCD did not provide any specific reason for rescheduling of date, the postponement drew criticism from both BJP and Congress which claimed that the AAP dispensation has either no idea how to table the budget or is playing gimmick to mislead people. They alleged that councilors were not given copies of the budget even on the scheduled day of its presentation.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s announcement of bringing a “transparent budget” after holding deliberation for two months shows that she has no knowledge of how the MCD budget is prepared and deliberated.

“The Mayor should know that the budget is prepared and presented by the commissioner every year by December 10 and till early February, it is deliberated in various committees and then tabled before the House for approval,” he said.

The Delhi Congress said the last-minute postponement exposed the “total mismanagement of the functioning of the MCD”. “It was perhaps for the first time in the history of the MCD that the Budget could not be presented on the scheduled date,” said Jitender Kumar Kochar, Congress leader said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPMCDMunicipal Corporation of Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp