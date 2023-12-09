Municipal Corporation of Delhi budget session put off, BJP says a ‘gimmick’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The special budget presentation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Saturday, according to an official statement. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was slated to present the revised budget estimates during the special session.

Though the MCD did not provide any specific reason for rescheduling of date, the postponement drew criticism from both BJP and Congress which claimed that the AAP dispensation has either no idea how to table the budget or is playing gimmick to mislead people. They alleged that councilors were not given copies of the budget even on the scheduled day of its presentation.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s announcement of bringing a “transparent budget” after holding deliberation for two months shows that she has no knowledge of how the MCD budget is prepared and deliberated.

“The Mayor should know that the budget is prepared and presented by the commissioner every year by December 10 and till early February, it is deliberated in various committees and then tabled before the House for approval,” he said.

The Delhi Congress said the last-minute postponement exposed the “total mismanagement of the functioning of the MCD”. “It was perhaps for the first time in the history of the MCD that the Budget could not be presented on the scheduled date,” said Jitender Kumar Kochar, Congress leader said.

