Parole jumper held for attempting 3 murders in Delhi

Vicky was arrested from Gurugram on Friday with two pistols and eight live cartridges in his possession

Published: 09th December 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 07:18 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a death row inmate, who jumped his parole, and while out, attempted to kill three persons in south west Delhi, a senior officer said on Saturday.

According to police, Vicky alias Vinod alias Sanyasi, 43, is an active member of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, which is allegedly involved in 13 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and land grabbing.

Vicky was arrested from Gurugram on Friday with two pistols and eight live cartridges in his possession, the officer said.

Vicky revealed that he came in contact with the Nandu gang and began his crime journey in 2009 with grabbing of unregistered plots in Palam area preparing forged documents for them.

Whenever the real owners intervened, the gangsters would silence them with threats of violence at Nandu's directions, he told police.

Police said Vicky was serving a life sentence in a murder case registered in Palam Village and was released in July on parole granted by Delhi High Court.

He jumped parole and attempted to kill three people in Palam Village and Najafgarh areas, they said.

