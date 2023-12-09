Portfolio switch: Atishi gets law, Kailash Gahlot WCD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday ordered an exchange of portfolios between Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Atishi.

The crucial department of law, justice, and legislative affairs held by Gahlot for a long time will be headed by Atishi while Gahlot will helm the Department of Women and Child Development. The change has received approval from L-G VK Saxena and was notified in a gazette.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor, in consultation with the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of ‘Women and Child Development to Kailash Gahlot, Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding and the portfolio of ‘Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs’ is allocated to Ms. Atishi Marlena, Minister, in addition to the portfolios she is currently holding,” the notification read.

With this change, the number of portfolios held by Atishi will remain at 13, the highest among the ministers of the Kejriwal government, while Gahlot is now heading 5 departments.

In October, Atishi was handed over the charge of the water department. In June, she was given charge of the revenue, planning, and finance departments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday ordered an exchange of portfolios between Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Atishi. The crucial department of law, justice, and legislative affairs held by Gahlot for a long time will be headed by Atishi while Gahlot will helm the Department of Women and Child Development. The change has received approval from L-G VK Saxena and was notified in a gazette. “In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor, in consultation with the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of ‘Women and Child Development to Kailash Gahlot, Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding and the portfolio of ‘Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs’ is allocated to Ms. Atishi Marlena, Minister, in addition to the portfolios she is currently holding,” the notification read.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With this change, the number of portfolios held by Atishi will remain at 13, the highest among the ministers of the Kejriwal government, while Gahlot is now heading 5 departments. In October, Atishi was handed over the charge of the water department. In June, she was given charge of the revenue, planning, and finance departments. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp