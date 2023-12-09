Supreme Court defers plea filed by EPS group including O. Panneerselvam to next month

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred a plea filed by expelled AIADMK leaders, including O. Panneerselvam, to the third week of January 2024. The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had sought a direction for a stay on the operation of the general council resolutions, by which he was dismissed from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The AIADMK party’s general council passed a special resolution on July 11, 2022, expelling Panneerselvam, a three-time acting chief minister of the state, from primary membership due to his anti-party activities. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, stated, “What we would like to say is that we need a detailed hearing on the issue. We cannot pass an order without hearing from all the parties. We will take it up in January 2024, in the week commencing on the 16th (January 2024).”

Former Attorney General (AG) of India and senior advocate, KK Venugopal, appearing for Panneerselvam, pleaded for a hearing on Friday, but the bench was not inclined to hear it and adjourned it to the third week of January 2024. Panneerselvam approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court refused to interfere and grant him relief, also upholding the general council’s resolutions.

In November, O. Panneerselvam argued before the Madras High Court that he should not be prohibited from using the party flag, symbol, and letterhead while a civil suit challenging his expulsion is still pending.

