Supreme Court notice to L-G over blocking of funds for Farishtey scheme

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the LG’s office and others on a petition filed by the Delhi government seeking the release of funds for its ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme providing free treatment to accident victims. Under the scheme, the AAP government provided free treatment for road accident victims. It has been alleged that Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar stopped the payment to private hospitals for a year, effectively discontinuing the scheme.

In its plea, the AAP-led Delhi government has sought to restart the scheme. Around 23,000 road accident victims have been provided cashless treatment in private hospitals under the scheme. The Delhi Government has demanded disciplinary action against the Health Secretary. Accepting the contention of the Kejriwal govt that it is a public interest matter, the Supreme Court issued notices to the L-G and health secretary.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notices to LG VK Saxena, secretary Health & Family Welfare (Delhi government) SB Deepak Kumar, the Delhi government’s Directorate General Of Health Services and others while seeking their replies.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, also urged the apex court to pass a direction, order, or a writ for initiating disciplinary action and suspension proceedings against Dr. Nutan Mundeja, the then directorate general of health services, and Dr SB Deepak Kumar, secretary, health & family welfare, and the defaulting officials responsible for deliberately orchestrating the de-operationalization of the ‘Farishtey’ scheme.

The government stated before the apex court that the action on the ‘Farishtey’ scheme violates the fundamental right to life and health of the people of NCT of Delhi.

Citing examples of various beneficiaries under the scheme, Singhvi, contended before the apex court bench that “approximately 23,000 road accident victims have been provided cashless treatment in private hospitals.” These hospitals are reimbursed by the Delhi Arogya Kosh at Ayushman Bharat Health Benefits Package 2.0 rates,” the counsel submitted before the SC bench.

WHAT’S FARISHTEY DILLI KE?

Was launched by CM Kejriwal in 2019. It is aimed at encouraging people to rescue those who have met with road accidents

Government awards Rs 2,000 and a certificate to those taking accident victims to the hospital

Government also foots the hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in the city

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the LG’s office and others on a petition filed by the Delhi government seeking the release of funds for its ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme providing free treatment to accident victims. Under the scheme, the AAP government provided free treatment for road accident victims. It has been alleged that Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar stopped the payment to private hospitals for a year, effectively discontinuing the scheme. In its plea, the AAP-led Delhi government has sought to restart the scheme. Around 23,000 road accident victims have been provided cashless treatment in private hospitals under the scheme. The Delhi Government has demanded disciplinary action against the Health Secretary. Accepting the contention of the Kejriwal govt that it is a public interest matter, the Supreme Court issued notices to the L-G and health secretary. A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notices to LG VK Saxena, secretary Health & Family Welfare (Delhi government) SB Deepak Kumar, the Delhi government’s Directorate General Of Health Services and others while seeking their replies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, also urged the apex court to pass a direction, order, or a writ for initiating disciplinary action and suspension proceedings against Dr. Nutan Mundeja, the then directorate general of health services, and Dr SB Deepak Kumar, secretary, health & family welfare, and the defaulting officials responsible for deliberately orchestrating the de-operationalization of the ‘Farishtey’ scheme. The government stated before the apex court that the action on the ‘Farishtey’ scheme violates the fundamental right to life and health of the people of NCT of Delhi. Citing examples of various beneficiaries under the scheme, Singhvi, contended before the apex court bench that “approximately 23,000 road accident victims have been provided cashless treatment in private hospitals.” These hospitals are reimbursed by the Delhi Arogya Kosh at Ayushman Bharat Health Benefits Package 2.0 rates,” the counsel submitted before the SC bench. WHAT’S FARISHTEY DILLI KE? Was launched by CM Kejriwal in 2019. It is aimed at encouraging people to rescue those who have met with road accidents Government awards Rs 2,000 and a certificate to those taking accident victims to the hospital Government also foots the hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in the city Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp