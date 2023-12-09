Home Cities Delhi

Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj 

Police had information that the duo had been tasked to "fire" outside a prominent hotel in South Delhi, police said and added that the motive seemed to be of extortion.

Published: 09th December 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang following a brief exchange of fire in the Vasant Kunj area here, police said on Saturday.

One of them is a juvenile. They, Anish (23) and a 15-year-old were apprehended from near Pocket-9 of Vasant Kunj on Friday night, they said.

Police had information that the duo had been tasked to "fire" outside a prominent hotel in South Delhi, police said and added that the motive seemed to be of extortion. They had received instructions from Amit, lodged at a jail in Punjab, on the directions of gangster Anmol Bishnoi, they said.

Anmol Bishnoi is a cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi and it is suspected that he is hiding in Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

Five rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, two rounds by police in self defence. No one was injured, police said. Police has seized two pistols and four live cartridges, and one motorcycle.

Anish is named in six cases of armed robbery, the Arms Act and assault and the juvenile in a armed robbery case in Haryana's Rohtak district.

