Home Cities Delhi

Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj after encounter

One of the accused is a juvenile, while the other has been identified by cops as Anish alias Mokhra. Both were asked to carry out specific work by Anmol Bishnoi, a relative and close aide of Lawrence.

Published: 09th December 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire from outside a 5-star hotel in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

One of the accused is a juvenile, while the other has been identified by cops as Anish alias Mokhra. Both were asked to carry out specific work by Anmol Bishnoi, a relative and close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.
Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said that a police team identified a Haryana-based module of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in extortion racket. “It came to light that Lawrence Bishnoi gang is going to send their sharpshooters to Delhi to open fire at some prominent places to extort protection money from some businessmen,” Dhaliwal said.

On December 8, the police received a tip-off that the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Anmol Bishnoi gang were about to come to Vasant Kunj to execute a plan of firing at a five-star hotel. Accordingly, the police laid a trap during late Friday and two suspects on a motorcycle were spotted. When the police confronted them, they opened fire on the cops from sophisticated weapons. The police retaliated and arrested the duo.

During interrogation it was revealed that Mokhra roped in the juvenile from his village to assist him in the task given by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “The juvenile agreed as he was looking for support to settle his personal score. The weapons and ammunitions were arranged by gang members in Haryana,” Dhaliwal said, adding that the accused came from Rohtak to Delhi on the day of the incident.

READ MORE | An unholy nexus: ISI connections to local Indian gangsters?

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawrence Bishnoi Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp