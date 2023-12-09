Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj after encounter

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire from outside a 5-star hotel in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

One of the accused is a juvenile, while the other has been identified by cops as Anish alias Mokhra. Both were asked to carry out specific work by Anmol Bishnoi, a relative and close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said that a police team identified a Haryana-based module of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in extortion racket. “It came to light that Lawrence Bishnoi gang is going to send their sharpshooters to Delhi to open fire at some prominent places to extort protection money from some businessmen,” Dhaliwal said.

On December 8, the police received a tip-off that the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Anmol Bishnoi gang were about to come to Vasant Kunj to execute a plan of firing at a five-star hotel. Accordingly, the police laid a trap during late Friday and two suspects on a motorcycle were spotted. When the police confronted them, they opened fire on the cops from sophisticated weapons. The police retaliated and arrested the duo.

During interrogation it was revealed that Mokhra roped in the juvenile from his village to assist him in the task given by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “The juvenile agreed as he was looking for support to settle his personal score. The weapons and ammunitions were arranged by gang members in Haryana,” Dhaliwal said, adding that the accused came from Rohtak to Delhi on the day of the incident.

READ MORE | An unholy nexus: ISI connections to local Indian gangsters?

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Two sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire from outside a 5-star hotel in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday. One of the accused is a juvenile, while the other has been identified by cops as Anish alias Mokhra. Both were asked to carry out specific work by Anmol Bishnoi, a relative and close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said that a police team identified a Haryana-based module of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in extortion racket. “It came to light that Lawrence Bishnoi gang is going to send their sharpshooters to Delhi to open fire at some prominent places to extort protection money from some businessmen,” Dhaliwal said. On December 8, the police received a tip-off that the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Anmol Bishnoi gang were about to come to Vasant Kunj to execute a plan of firing at a five-star hotel. Accordingly, the police laid a trap during late Friday and two suspects on a motorcycle were spotted. When the police confronted them, they opened fire on the cops from sophisticated weapons. The police retaliated and arrested the duo.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During interrogation it was revealed that Mokhra roped in the juvenile from his village to assist him in the task given by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “The juvenile agreed as he was looking for support to settle his personal score. The weapons and ammunitions were arranged by gang members in Haryana,” Dhaliwal said, adding that the accused came from Rohtak to Delhi on the day of the incident. READ MORE | An unholy nexus: ISI connections to local Indian gangsters? Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp