Two sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Brar gang arrested in Delhi

Special CP (Crime) RS Yadav said the two had fired at the gate of the house of former MLA of Faridkot, Deep Malhotra, at West Punjabi Bagh on December 3.

Published: 09th December 2023

Delhi Police arrested shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in the firing incident of Dec 3 at the Punjabi Bagh house of an ex-MLA of Punjab, Deep Malhotra. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were arrested on Friday for firing at the residence of a former Punjab MLA in the city. The two, identified by cops as Aakash alias Kassa (23) and Nitesh alias Sinti (19), are from Haryana, police said.

Aakash has studied till BA 2nd year and is wanted in four criminal cases. He was recently released from jail and was working on the directions of the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang. Nitesh joined the gang to avenge personal enmity with some persons in his village.

Special CP (Crime) RS Yadav said the two had fired at the gate of the house of former MLA of Faridkot, Deep Malhotra, at West Punjabi Bagh on December 3. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was lodged.

“It was revealed that the former MLA, a liquor businessman in Punjab, got extortion messages on his WhatsApp number for not paying extortion money,” Yadav said.

Earlier, the ex-MLA’s two liquor shops in Punjab were burnt by the members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. 

The case was handed over to the Crime Branch, which traced the location of one of the shooters to Sonipat. A team was sent to Sonipat, from where Aakash was arrested. His interrogation led to the arrest of Nitesh. During interrogation, Aakash told cops that he joined the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang during his stay in jail in an attempt to murder case.

