‘Violating green norms’: National Green Tribunal notice to housing firm

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to a city-based builder for allegedly violating the sanction plan of a Ghaziabad housing project and ‘excessive’ illicit construction.

A complaint was filed in the green court relating to the construction of a group housing project, ‘Nipun Saffron Valley’ by Nipun Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd., allegedly in violation of the environmental norms and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.

Considering the plea, the NGT had constituted a joint committee comprising the Director, Central Pollution Control Board, Member Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Member Secretary, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

Going through the panel report on December 6, the tribunal noted that “in the development of the project in question, there are violations of environmental laws and norms and prima facie the project should not be allowed to continue without complying with the environmental laws.”

“However, we find from the record that notices have not been issued to the respondents, therefore, to give the opportunity of hearing the concerned parties, we direct the Registry to issue notices to the respondents who may file their response within two weeks after receipt of the notice,” the tribunal said in an order.

The NGT further said, “In the meantime, we remind the state pollution control board and its officials about their statutory duties and to ensure that no activities in violation of environmental laws should be allowed to continue and appropriate remedial, preventive, and punitive action should be taken by them against violators,” the bench said.

NGT flags sewage discharge on open land in Gurugram

The NGT has impleaded Ansal properties and civic authorities over a complaint alleging the builders’ two residence societies in Gurugram of discharging untreated sewage water and effluents in open spaces, including sites meant for hospitals, schools, etc.

As per the complaint, no sewage or effluent treatment plant was constructed for Ansal Esencia and Ansal Versilia at Sector 67 and occupancy was allowed, violating environmental laws. An occupancy certificate was issued before the construction of the sewerage facilities, the complaint alleged.

The Green Court said, according to an earlier panel report, a compensation of `3,405 crore was recommended for the violation of environment norms. “...but we find that despite the passing of two and a half months, no final order has been passed to date. This situation is not conducive and cannot be appreciated,” a bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal comprising expert member Dr. A. Senthil Vel said in the order, saying it is appropriate to implead the respondents.

Chief Secretary, Haryana, State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, and Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. are the respondents of the case and were asked to reply within four weeks.

The tribunal also issued notice to unrepresented respondents while posting the matter for February 8. On May 30, the tribunal formed a joint committee to submit a factual report on the issue and subsequently, a report was filed on October 13.

The report verified non-compliance of environmental laws and norms on the part of the developer for not obtaining consent to operate and for discharging untreated sewage on the open land.

