Delhi police detain students marching to Jantar Mantar on Human Rights Day

NEW DELHI: Scores of students from different institutions were detained on Sunday as they marched towards the Jantar Mantar to mark the Human Rights Day, police said.Some students’ organisations alleged the police manhandled them and took the detained students to some undisclosed location and thrashed them, allegations that were rejected by the Delhi Police.

“A group of protestors came at Vijay Chowk and when they were asked to disperse as they were in violation of 144 CrPC, they became aggressive due to which they were detained,” a senior police officer said. Police further said that in the process, two police personnel sustained head injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital and action as per the law was taken.“The allegations regarding a missing person are wrong. No brutal action was taken against anyone,” the police said.

Meanwhile, a civil rights body in a statement condemned the police action on protestors on the Human Rights Day, demanding immediate release of all detained students.“Delhi Police detained and attacked protestors who gathered near Jantar Mantar. The gathering...was met with barricades and a large cohort of police and paramilitary personnel who brutally attacked protestors,” statement read.Protesters said a student was brutally beaten by the police.

