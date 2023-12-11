Delhi police preempt gangster’s murder in Dwarka court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi police have prevented the killing of a gangster at the Dwarka Court Complex by apprehending his rival just outside the court premises, a police officer said on Sunday.Two pistols, five live cartridges, and two knives were recovered from the possession of the accused person identified as Ankit, also known as Tarru (26), a resident of Shakurpur.

DCP (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said that there was information indicating that a local criminal group in the Shakurpur area was planning to kill its rival gangster, Madhesh, with the aim of extending the gang’s supremacy in the area. Subsequently, the police deployed a team to gather intelligence.

“It was discovered that Sagar Katto and Ankit were pivotal members of a criminal group with intentions to eliminate their rival, Madhesh,” he said.Further investigation revealed their plot to kill Madhesh on December 8 inside the Dwarka Court Complex.Acting on this information, police set up a trap near Dwarka Court Complex on December 8. Around noon, Ankit was apprehended on the road adjacent to Dwarka Court Complex when he arrived by car.

Sharing the criminal history of the accused, Singh said that Ankit studied at a local school in Shakurpur before he enrolled into college in 2017, where, along with Sagar alias Katto and other associates, he was involved in the murder of Rakesh alias Bholi in 2018. “This act was a retaliation for the killing of their associate, Lucky, by Madhesh,” he said.

In 2020, Ankit was released on interim bail due to COVID-19. During this period, along with his associates Sagar and Johnson, he committed a murderous assault on a rival, Madhesh, resulting in his arrest.Granted bail in July 2021, he was arrested in Rani Bagh, in possession of illegal firearm.

“Ankit and Sagar harboured resentment against Madhesh for the killing of Lucky and were determined to eliminate him,” the police said.“The duo had received information that Madhewsh would be visiting Dwarka Court on December 8, prompting them to devise a plan to kill him there,” the officer said.Following their plan, Ankit procured illegal firearms, ammunition, and knives and arrived at Dwarka Court on December 8; however, he was stopped by the police before he could take any action.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi police have prevented the killing of a gangster at the Dwarka Court Complex by apprehending his rival just outside the court premises, a police officer said on Sunday.Two pistols, five live cartridges, and two knives were recovered from the possession of the accused person identified as Ankit, also known as Tarru (26), a resident of Shakurpur. DCP (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said that there was information indicating that a local criminal group in the Shakurpur area was planning to kill its rival gangster, Madhesh, with the aim of extending the gang’s supremacy in the area. Subsequently, the police deployed a team to gather intelligence. “It was discovered that Sagar Katto and Ankit were pivotal members of a criminal group with intentions to eliminate their rival, Madhesh,” he said.Further investigation revealed their plot to kill Madhesh on December 8 inside the Dwarka Court Complex.Acting on this information, police set up a trap near Dwarka Court Complex on December 8. Around noon, Ankit was apprehended on the road adjacent to Dwarka Court Complex when he arrived by car.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sharing the criminal history of the accused, Singh said that Ankit studied at a local school in Shakurpur before he enrolled into college in 2017, where, along with Sagar alias Katto and other associates, he was involved in the murder of Rakesh alias Bholi in 2018. “This act was a retaliation for the killing of their associate, Lucky, by Madhesh,” he said. In 2020, Ankit was released on interim bail due to COVID-19. During this period, along with his associates Sagar and Johnson, he committed a murderous assault on a rival, Madhesh, resulting in his arrest.Granted bail in July 2021, he was arrested in Rani Bagh, in possession of illegal firearm. “Ankit and Sagar harboured resentment against Madhesh for the killing of Lucky and were determined to eliminate him,” the police said.“The duo had received information that Madhewsh would be visiting Dwarka Court on December 8, prompting them to devise a plan to kill him there,” the officer said.Following their plan, Ankit procured illegal firearms, ammunition, and knives and arrived at Dwarka Court on December 8; however, he was stopped by the police before he could take any action. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp