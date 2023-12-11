Home Cities Delhi

JNU diktat: Rs 20,000 fine for dharnas, Rs10,000 for slogans

This development comes after the JNU in October witnessed an incident where an "anti-national" slogan was scribbled on the School of Languages building wall.

Published: 11th December 2023 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 08:21 AM

A protest organised by the JNUSU near the main gate of the university (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nine months after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a notification warning students of fines as high as Rs 20,000 for protesting and engaging in intimidation or insulting behaviours and later withdrawing it following criticism, the varsity released a similar manual on Monday.

A 15-page chief proctor manual on the ‘rules of discipline and proper conduct of students’ has been approved by the JNU executive council. JNU students can now face a penalty of Rs 20,000 for engaging in activities such as holding dharnas, hunger strikes, group bargaining, and any form of protest around the residence of any member of the university and within a 100-meter radius of any academic and administrative complex.

This manual also outlines punishment for various acts such as protests, forgery, and “organising events such as freshers’ welcome parties, farewells, or disc jockey events in university premises without permission.” It was in February when the JNU issued a notification saying that students can be imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 for holding dharnas and face admission cancellation or a fine of up to Rs 30,000 for resorting to violence in the university, its latest rules stipulate.

However, within a week, the notification was reportedly withdrawn following criticism. However, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit told this newspaper: “No changes in the rules. Only the proctor’s office has made the documents legally sound. The fines are all the same.”

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

  • SMOKING: UP TO Rs 500
  • Fresher’s welcome party/farewell/DJ without prior permission - Up to  Rs 6,000
  • Consuming or possessing drugs, illicit substances & alcohol: Up to Rs10,000
  • Forgery, printing, circulating or pasting posters/pamphlets carrying derogatory religious, communal, casteist or antinational remarks: Up to Rs 10,000
  • False certificates, hunger strikes, dharnas, any form of protest within 100 mt radius of academic and administrative complex; unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms: Up to Rs 20,000, 2-semester eviction from hostel or rustication up to 2 semesters

