‘Main bhi Kejriwal’ drive conducted in Matiala area

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Union government is trying to destabilise the Arvind Kejriwal-led government by using Central agencies, CBI and ED.“The BJP is afraid of Kejriwal due to his increasing popularity in the country. The Modi government is trying to intimidate him with ED and CBI to stop him. The BJP now wants to put him in jail. I want to tell the BJP that only those who have done something wrong fear the agencies. We are not afraid of them. AAP is staunchly honest,” the party said.

“If due to our honesty, we have to go to jail, we won’t even think for a moment. Our fight against the Modi government is to save the country,” the AAP said. Claiming that the BJP-led Central government has failed the citizens, AAP said, “Today, the youth in the country lack jobs, the health and education systems are in a bad state, farmers are troubled, and there are no jobs for the youth. Instead of focusing on these issues, the Modi government is targeting our leader, who is working in the public interest.”

AAP alleged that BJP is gradually ending democracy in the country. “The way Central agencies are being controlled is a matter of grave concern. The Modi government, in its arrogance, is misusing the ED and the CBI openly to silence opposition leaders and voices of dissent in the country.”

AAP Delhi vice-president and MLA Gulab Singh Yadav conducted door-to-door campaign, as a part of the ‘Main bhi Kejriwal’ campaign in the Matiala Assembly constituency where he interacted with people, asking if, in case the CM was arrested, if he should resign his post or continue to run the government from jail?

The MLA said, “We are not afraid of going to jail. The Modi government has once again laid a trap to put AAP leaders in jail. We are confident that they this conspiracy will come out,” he alleged.

