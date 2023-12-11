MCD holds camps to train citizens on correct process to geo-tag properties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to create awareness among the citizens regarding the needs and benefits of geo-tagging of their properties and to provide practical training about the geo-tagging process, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised several training camps across the city over the weekend.

According to MCD officials, residents of the national capital were meticulously taken through the process of geo-tagging, from downloading the mobile app to the geo-tagging of properties with photos.Citizens were also encouraged to participate in the process of geo-tagging their properties as part of the initiative.

On this occasion, citizens were also given information about the Sahbhagita scheme of MCD, a scheme that envisages active participation of the resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city to enhance tax collection and improve waste management.

It may be noted that all the properties under MCD jurisdiction will be registered with the Tax Assessor and Collector Department by December 31 and the geo-tagging of all properties will be completed by January 30 next year.

Apart from awareness camps, various other means of public communication will be used to make property owners privy to the process of geo-tagging.It was stated that the citizens were informed that all property owners who are not registered on the property tax portal of the MCD, will have to register their properties, generate UPIC and thereafter geo-tag their properties.

If property owners fail to register their properties by January 31 of next year, the MCD will take legal measures to recover the tax due and also file cases against such defaulters.Citizens were informed that the MCD has launched a mobile app for geo-tagging of all residential and non-residential properties.

Property owners will have to download the mobile app either via web platforms or by visiting the website, http://mcdonline.nic.in/mcdapp.html.

Further, citizen were informed that geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide location-wise identification of individual properties and enable better provisions and services to the citizens.

