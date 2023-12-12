Chandni Chowk dry fruit shop owner shot by robbers, prime accused held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior citizen, owner of a dry fruit shop in Chandni Chowk, was shot by two armed assailants during a robbery bid in which the attackers snatched his bag and fled away from the scene.

The accused Mohd. Shafiq (44), who has now been arrested, had made an elaborate plan to rob dry fruit traders of Chandni Chowk.

Special CP (Crime) RS Yadav said a 64-year-old man on November 30 alleged that he was attacked by two unknown persons. He further alleged that he had closed his dry fruits’ shop in Chandni Chowk at about 8.15 pm and moved towards his home. After parking the car around 40-50 meters away from his home, he took out a bag from the car.

In the meantime, one of the assailants attacked him with a knife and tried to snatch his bag. Simultaneously, the second assailant, armed with a weapon, fired a gunshot on the complainant. The accused managed to snatch the bag (containing keys of the shop and some papers) and quickly fled from the spot on a motorcycle with their other associate.

“All the possible CCTV footages from the area at the time of incident were checked. It was revealed that a desperate criminal named Mohd. Shafiq is involved in the armed robbery,” the official said. The police received a tip-off about his location and accordingly they laid a trap and caught the accused.

On interrogation, the accused Md Shafiq disclosed that in these days he was facing a financial crisis and was not earning enough money to meet expenses. The dry fruits’ trader of Chandni Chowk, Delhi, who used to go home every evening with a black bag.

He did reccee of the entire route and on November 30, the alleged criminals followed the shop owner, intending to commit the robbery, when the owner was returning to his home. His other associates still remain at large.

‘Accused facing financial crisis’

Police said accused was under financial crisis. He along with two others hatched the plan to rob the elderly shopkeeper who used to return to his home with a bag every evening.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A senior citizen, owner of a dry fruit shop in Chandni Chowk, was shot by two armed assailants during a robbery bid in which the attackers snatched his bag and fled away from the scene. The accused Mohd. Shafiq (44), who has now been arrested, had made an elaborate plan to rob dry fruit traders of Chandni Chowk. Special CP (Crime) RS Yadav said a 64-year-old man on November 30 alleged that he was attacked by two unknown persons. He further alleged that he had closed his dry fruits’ shop in Chandni Chowk at about 8.15 pm and moved towards his home. After parking the car around 40-50 meters away from his home, he took out a bag from the car. In the meantime, one of the assailants attacked him with a knife and tried to snatch his bag. Simultaneously, the second assailant, armed with a weapon, fired a gunshot on the complainant. The accused managed to snatch the bag (containing keys of the shop and some papers) and quickly fled from the spot on a motorcycle with their other associate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “All the possible CCTV footages from the area at the time of incident were checked. It was revealed that a desperate criminal named Mohd. Shafiq is involved in the armed robbery,” the official said. The police received a tip-off about his location and accordingly they laid a trap and caught the accused. On interrogation, the accused Md Shafiq disclosed that in these days he was facing a financial crisis and was not earning enough money to meet expenses. The dry fruits’ trader of Chandni Chowk, Delhi, who used to go home every evening with a black bag. He did reccee of the entire route and on November 30, the alleged criminals followed the shop owner, intending to commit the robbery, when the owner was returning to his home. His other associates still remain at large. ‘Accused facing financial crisis’ Police said accused was under financial crisis. He along with two others hatched the plan to rob the elderly shopkeeper who used to return to his home with a bag every evening. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp