Satyendar Jain’s interim bail in ED case extended till Thursday

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, extending his interim bail till the next hearing on December 14 The matter was heard by a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

According to the prosecution, the ED had registered a case against Jain on the basis of a CBI complaint on the allegation that he had illegally acquired movable properties in the name of various persons. Since he could not satisfactorily account for the possessions, an FIR was registered against him following his arrest.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022 under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed his bail plea, saying that the applicant is an influential person and may potentially tamper with evidence.

The SC granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain on May 26 for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions including a bar on talking to the media or leaving Delhi without permission. The apex court had also given Jain to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment.

The top court had made it clear that the interim bail was considered in view of his medical conditions. Jain moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases. He challenged the high ourt order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. Satyendar Jain’s lawyer had told the top court that he had lost 35 kg and turned into a ‘skeleton’ due to his.

HC junked Jain’s bail petition on April 6

Jain then moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order.

