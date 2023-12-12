Home Cities Delhi

Lawyer apologises for plea against tobacco ads

Last week, the high court had came heavily on the lawyer, saying he needs “absolute regret” in the matter.

Published: 12th December 2023

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A lawyer who has moved a plea seeking prohibition of the display of anti-tobacco warning messages during film screenings in cinema halls and on television and OTT platforms, submitted an apology before the high court after which its remarks against him were expunged.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna accepted the unconditional apology tendered by the lawyer who said that his endeavour was never to promote or support consumption of tobacco in any manner and he himself is against the use of it.

Last week, the high court had came heavily on the lawyer, saying he needs “absolute regret” in the matter and his appeal against the observations made by a single judge who had previously dismissed his petition, needed a “course correction”.

The bench said what was shown in the graphics was a reality and the petition should have never been filed. It seemed to be a “sponsored litigation” against the advertisements, asking him to come after two days with an apology.

