Pit found under Hindan Air Base wall, FIR lodged

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what may be an instance of security breach at the Hindan Air Base, a four feet deep pit was discovered under the boundary wall of the restricted air base in Ghaziabad, prompting the police to register a case in this regard. The pit was discovered by some local residents following reports of a slew of robberies in the area.

Upon receiving the information, the police and the Indian Air Force officials reached the scene. A deep pit was seen underneath a boundary wall of the Air Force base premises, sources informed. Hindon Air Base is one of the largest air bases in Asia and is home to several strategic transport aircraft. The Garud Commando Force of the Indian Air Force are trained at this base.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh in September had inaugurating an exhibition to showcase drone technology at the Hindon Air Base, also inducting the first C-295 aircraft into Indian Air Force. The police team from Loni Police station thoroughly examined the area and later, filled the pit with mud to ensure security is air-tight.

“An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and we have begun investigating it,” an officer with Ghaziabad police said. The police have begun scanning through CCTV footages from the area, looking for suspicious activities or probable perpetrators who might have engineered the pit, or taken advantage of the breach to enter the restricted airbase

Meanwhile, senior Ghaziabad Police officers maintained that the airbase wall was completely intact and there was no trace of breaking. “The case is being investigated as high priority,” the police official added.

