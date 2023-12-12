Home Cities Delhi

Pit found under Hindan Air Base wall, FIR lodged

Upon receiving the information, the police and the Indian Air Force officials reached the scene. A deep pit was seen underneath a boundary wall of the Air Force base premises, sources informed.

Published: 12th December 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hindan Air Base
By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what may be an instance of security breach at the Hindan Air Base, a four feet deep pit was discovered under the boundary wall of the restricted air base in Ghaziabad, prompting the police to register a case in this regard. The pit was discovered by some local residents following reports of a slew of robberies in the area.

Upon receiving the information, the police and the Indian Air Force officials reached the scene. A deep pit was seen underneath a boundary wall of the Air Force base premises, sources informed. Hindon Air Base is one of the largest air bases in Asia and is home to several strategic transport aircraft. The Garud Commando Force of the Indian Air Force are trained at this base.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh in September had inaugurating an exhibition to showcase drone technology at the Hindon Air Base, also inducting the first C-295 aircraft into Indian Air Force. The police team from Loni Police station thoroughly examined the area and later, filled the pit with mud to ensure security is air-tight.

“An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and we have begun investigating it,” an officer with Ghaziabad police said. The police have begun scanning through CCTV footages from the area, looking for suspicious activities or probable perpetrators who might have engineered the pit, or taken advantage of the breach to enter the restricted airbase

Meanwhile, senior Ghaziabad Police officers maintained that the airbase wall was completely intact and there was no trace of breaking. “The case is being investigated as high priority,” the police official added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindan Air Base

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp