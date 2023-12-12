Police bust drug cartel, seize 3 kg of pure opium

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drug syndicate and recovered over three kilograms of pure opium worth Rs one crore in the international market, an official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Siyaram and Dinesh, both residents of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, were supplying contraband drugs for the last five years. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ingit Pratap Singh said that there was information that an interstate drug syndicate was being operated by one Siyaram.

“He was procuring opium from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Bihar and then supplying it to his associates in Delhi/NCR and many other states,” the DCP said. On December 3, specific information was received and Siyaram and Dinesh were apprehended near Akshardham metro station. On checking their bags, 3,407 grams of opium was recovered.

